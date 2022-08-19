Akshay Kumar-led 'Cuttputlli' sets September 2 premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Psychological thriller ''Cuttputlli'', headlined by superstar Akshay Kumar, will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. Produced by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of ''Bell Bottom'' fame.

Kumar, who plays a police officer in the film, shared the release date on his Twitter page. ''Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain. Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS , 2nd September,'' the actor tweeted alongside a teaser of the movie.

In a statement, the Bollywood star said he has been searching for a script like his 1992 blockbuster ''Khiladi'' to return to the thriller genre. '''Khiladi' was a special movie for me in more ways than one - a thriller that changed my life and established my identity in the movies. All these years I kept seeking a script in the thriller genre with an element of the unthinkable. And 'Cuttputlli' came my way and totally ‘thrilled’ me! ''It has been a delight to work with Pooja entertainment and Ranjit yet again. I want this film to be watched by a large audience across the globe; hence I have chosen a streaming platform like Disney + Hotstar to showcase 'Cuttputlli','' Kumar said in statement.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said ''Cuttputlli'' is an exciting thriller, headlined by ''one of India's beloved actors''.

''We are delighted to collaborate with Pooja Entertainment and the talented actor in a psychological thriller that hopefully keeps them hooked,'' he added.

''Cuttputlli'' has screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora, whose credits include ''Bell Bottom'' and ''Ek Villain Returns''. The film is lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi.

The movie is also produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.

