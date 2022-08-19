Young street vendor turns out to be Kartik Aaryan fan; watch this video

Kartik Aaryan continues to rule the hearts of millions with his charm, down-to-earth nature, and great screen presence. The actor enthralled the audience with his performance as 'Rooh Baba' in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. And the love for his film continues to pour in, months after its release too. Recently, Kartik shared a video of his young fan on social media.

Taking to his social media, the 'Dhamaka' actor shared a video of a young street vendor's reaction to his film. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChaJWMPjuth/

In the video, a young street vendor comes near Kartik's car and tells him how much he loved 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' as he had also gone to watch it. The kid does the signature step of the film before asking the young superstar for a selfie. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "No Reward bigger than this.#BhoolBhulaiyaa2"

As soon as the video was posted, the 'Akaash Vani' actor's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section. Actor Sonam Bajwa wrote, "Absolutely."

A user commented, "The happiness in his eyes, said it all." While it has been three months since the film was released, Kartik Aaryan's fandom is unstoppable as he receives love everywhere he goes. The film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which collected over Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide.

On the work front, Kartik has many projects in his kitty. The actor will be seen in Rohit Dhawan's action entertainer film 'Shehzada'. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Satya Prem Ki Katha,' alongside Kiara Advani for the second time. It marks Kartik's first collaboration with Nadiadwala. The movie is touted to be an epic love story that will bring Kartik in the lead after 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. Kartik will also be seen in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country. (ANI)

