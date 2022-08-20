Left Menu

Mahima Chaudhry joins cast of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 12:25 IST
Actor Mahima Chaudhry is the latest to come aboard the cast of Kangana Ranaut-fronted film “Emergency”, the makers announced on Saturday.

Chaudhry, known for films such as ''Pardes'', ''Daag'', ''Dil Kya Kare'', ''Dil Hai Tumhaara'' and ''Om Jai Jagadish'', will play the role of Pupul Jayakar, an author, cultural activist and Mrs Gandhi’s confidante in ''Emergency''.

Billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India, the movie is written and directed by Ranaut.

She will also star in the movie as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with veteran actor Anupam Kher playing the role of revolutionary leader J P Narayan and Shreyas Talpade as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Chaudhry has a pivotal role as Pupul Jayakar in the film, said Ranaut.

''Pupul Jayakar was an author, a very close friend of Mrs Gandhi and has also written her autobiography. Mrs Gandhi confided in her about everything. If there is one thread that runs through the film and connects the audiences to the inner world of Mrs Gandhi, then it’s the character of Pupul Jayakar.

''Even though the film is a first-person account, it is not a film where somebody is the narrator. Mrs Gandhi’s interactions with Pupul are the most soulful. They shed light on how she confided her deepest darkest secrets to Pupul Jayakar. This makes her character an important person in the film called 'Emergency','' she said in a statement.

Chaudhry said Ranaut is an artiste who ''wears so many hats'' with ease.

''She is playing such an important political character, Mrs Indira Gandhi. She is directing it herself and producing it. I get a lot of strength looking at her and the way she functions. Pupul Jayakar was Mrs Indira Gandhi’s childhood friend so my scenes are the ones where you get to see the non-political side of this great statesman and controversial political leader during the time of Emergency.

''They are very open and honest with each other. You see a very different side of Mrs Gandhi. It’s very interesting to play this character and it’s been a wonderful experience working on this,'' the 48-year-old actor said.

Ritesh Shah of “Pink” fame has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the film, which went on floor earlier this months.

A Manikarnika Films presentation, “Emergency” is produced by Renu Pitti and Ranaut.

