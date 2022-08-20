Left Menu

Vijay Deverakonda faces netizens' ire as '#BoycottLigerMovie' trends

Seems like the boycott Bollywood movement has found resonance in the Southern film industry with the Vijay Deverakonda starrer 'Liger' becoming the latest target of the trend.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2022 13:05 IST
Akdi Pakdi song (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Seems like the boycott Bollywood movement has found resonance in the Southern film industry with the Vijay Deverakonda starrer 'Liger' becoming the latest target of the trend. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, directed by Puri Jagannadh and also starring Ananya Panday in the lead, the upcoming sports drama is all set to release on August 25. However, even before that,'#BoycottLigerMovie' started trending on Twitter.

Various reasons are being cited by the netizens calling for the 'Liger' ban. Mainly, those who are boycotting the Telugu film is because of Karan Johar's involvement in it. One user wrote, "I will boycott the movie. You shouldn't be associated with KJO or any other from Bullywood. #BoycottLigerMovie #BoycottLiger #BoycottBollywood #BoycottbollywoodForever #BoycottbollywoodCompletely"

Another one shared, "Dear vijay U don't know why people boycott. Because the bollywood always disrespect our culture and the bollywood actor always give statements which can hurt people. A person call himself star because of people's. #BoycottLigerMovie" A third person wrote, "#BoycottLigerMovie Whoever will try to protect this shitty URDUWOOD will be straight away sent to the list of BOYCOTT ! we are not here to do CHARITY to their families ,we want GOOD CONTENT and NATIONALISTIC movies !!"

This is yet another movie after 'Lal Singh Chhadha', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Dobaaraa' and the yet-to-be-released 'Pathaan', which the netizens have given a call to boycott citing various reasons. Speaking about 'Liger', after multiple delays due to COVID-19, the makers are currently promoting the film in full swing. Dharma Productions unveiled the film's trailer and songs, both of which gathered positive feedback from the audience. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film. (ANI)

