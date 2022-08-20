Left Menu

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2: Get all the latest updates
The Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 premieres on HBO Max. Image Credit: The Sex Lives of College Girls / HBO MAX
Essex College goers are getting ready for their return with The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2. The filming for the season is wrapped up. Showrunner Justin Noble first shared the update through a reel via Instagram. The video shows a board with various flashing letters announcing the news.

Many other cast members, including Chalamet, Kaur, Rapp and Scott followed suit and celebrated the wrap-up.

The plotline for HBO MAX's The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 is still under wraps, but it seems Season 2 will follow how Kimberly continues at Essex after her scholarship was canceled, and how Leighton is pursuing dating life after his break up with Alicia. Whitney told her mom about her affairs with coach Dalton. The new season will also focus on how Whitney's soccer career is tailing after the relationship with the couch. And lastly, Bela quits the Catullan. She and the other female writers are starting their own comedy club. Will the new comedy club prevent The Catullan?

As so many things are happening around Essex College, it's tough to predict who are returning in the show but the lead character Kimberly Finkle (Pauline Chalamet), Bela Malhotra (Amrit Kaur), Leighton Murray (Reneé Rapp), and Whitney Chase (Alyah Chanelle Scott) are definitely returning on The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2.

Gavin Leatherwood (played as Nico Murray) already confirmed to US Weekly that he is not returning to the show.

"It was such an incredible experience. I think Mindy is brilliant and the cast, everyone's lovely," he said. "But with so many amazing opportunities out there, we want to keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects, so that's the move."

As Nico is not returning to Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls it's unclear if Kimberly will get a new love interest. If the plot showcases her new love then we could see a newcomer in the show.

The Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 premieres on HBO Max. The release date for the series is yet to be determined. We will keep you updated on the show. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for more news on comedy series!

