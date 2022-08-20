Sex Education Season 4 begins filming, adds seven new faces to the cast list

The fourth season of the successful coming-of-age Netflix drama Sex Education is officially under production! Netflix shared the updates through a post on Twitter. The post also revealed that Schitt's Creek Emmy winner Dan Levy is playing Mr. Molloy in Sex Education Season 4.

Laurie Nunn-created drama also cast seven new faces, including Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze) and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and ImaniYahshua, reported THR.

The regular cast members who are set to return in Sex Education Season 4 are Asa Butterfield (Otis), Gillian Anderson (Jean), NcutiGatwa (Eric), Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Mimi Keene (Ruby), George Robinson (Isaac), ChinenyeEzeudu (Vivienne), DuaSaleh (Cal), Alistair Petrie (Michael) and Samantha Spiro (Maureen).

Sex Education Season 3 ended with several cliffhangers. The students of Moordale High school have grown up, and the institution is going to shut down.

The students learn that the school will be sold to developers, so they will need to find alternative schooling arrangements. Adam enters a dog agility competition. Lily is quite famous nowadays, and fans are asking for her autograph. Hope is removed from her position. After receiving the test result, Jean is shocked. Erin sneaks into the school and gives Maeve the money for the program, but Maeve decides not to go because she does not want to leave Otis when they just got together.

Meanwhile, Jackson and Cal settle their differing opinions about a queer relationship precluding them from becoming a couple, after which they part amicably as friends. Otis bumps into Hope at the hospital, who is attempting another round of in-vitro fertilization after trying unsuccessfully for three years to get pregnant. Jean overhears Otis comforting Hope.

Lily and Ola make amends. Adam forgives Eric for kissing Oba, but Eric breaks up with him because he feels like he is losing part of himself due to the struggle of being with someone who is not yet comfortable in their identity. Adam finally tells Mrs. Groff that Eric was his boyfriend, and it is revealed that he wrote a heartfelt poem about his feelings for Eric. Mrs. Groff turns down dinner with Mr. Groff. Aimee persuades Maeve to pursue the study program in the United States. Otis and Maeve say their farewells.

Here's how Netflix describes Sex Education Season 4 of Sex Education: "Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being … kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the U.S., Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus."

The premiere date for Sex Education 4 has yet to be announced. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more updates.

