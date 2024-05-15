Taiwan calls for swift return of military officer rescued by China

Taiwan on Tuesday called for the swift return of its military officer, rescued by Chinese authorities after drifting off Fujian Province during a fishing trip in March, Taiwan News reported. The Taiwanese army urged China to allow the return of an ROC officer stationed in Kinmen, who has been detained in mainland China since March 18.

On March 18, two men from Taiwan's outlying Kinmen island were found near coast guard of China's Fujian province after the engine of their boat failed. Chinese authorities said one of the anglers, surnamed Hu, a 25-year-old man, was an active member of Taiwan's military and accused him of intentionally concealing his identity. Taiwan's defence ministry confirmed that Hu was part of the Kinmen Garrison Brigade.

According to Taiwan News, the Army Command Headquarters meanwhile divulged that Hu's family applied for voluntary military discharge on his behalf, and the application was approved and became effective on May 8. The Army said it will continue collaborating with related government agencies, including the Kinmen County government, so that the Chinese side can return Hu home as soon as possible.

Hu and a 40-year-old angler surnamed Wu were rescued by the coast guard of China's Fujian Province after going missing and losing contact due to foggy conditions during a fishing trip in Kinmen on March 17, as per Taiwan News. While Wu was returned to Kinmen, a Taiwan-controlled island group located around 10 kilometres east of the city of Xiamen in Fujian, on March 23, Hu is still being kept in China due to his military status.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has said it will not rule out force to bring the island under Beijing's control, Voice of America reported This incident comes after an ongoing row between Taipei and Beijing over a fatal boat incident last month.

A Chinese speedboat carrying four people capsized on February 14 near Kinmen while Taiwan's coast guard was pursuing it, leaving two dead. According to Voice of America, the coast guard had defended its actions, saying the boat was within "prohibited waters" and was zigzagging before it capsized, but Beijing has accused Taipei of "hiding the truth" about the incident.

Since then, China has said it would step up patrols around Kinmen, a territory administered by Taipei but located just 5 kilometres (3 miles) from the mainland city of Xiamen. (ANI)

