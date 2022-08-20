Outer Banks Season 3 supposedly wrapped up filming & could return to Netflix soon

Fans are eagerly waiting for Outer Banks Season 3. It has been more than a year since they are waiting for the Netflix hit teenage drama. The filming for the season started in February and was due to wrap up on August 19. Therefore if everything goes as per the schedule, we could guess the release date for the third season.

On February 14, 2022, Valerie Weiss confirmed via an Instagram post that the filming for the season had already started. On February 28, Netflix officially updated that the production was underway properly. So we guess the filming was wrapped up in August as per schedule.

As for the Outer Banks Season 3 release date, there is a chance for the series to arrive in this year. The second season of Outer Banks (OBS) was filmed between August 2020 and April 2021 and it took three months to prepare the whole process including the post-production work before it was released on July 30, 2021. So if a similar timetable is followed, we can expect Outer Banks Season 3 in November 2022 or else in early 2023.

The series is set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The buzzy teen drama follows a group of teens known as "Pogues" who belong to the working class and live at The Cut. They are determined to find out the truth behind the missing father of the group's ringleader, John B. Along the way they discover a legendary treasure that is tied to John B's father. They face "Kooks" — the wealthy elite of the town, Figure Eight. The series plots how the Pogues seek to overcome obstacles such as love, fighting, friendship, and money.

The Outer banks Season 2 ends by showing Sarah arguing with Ward and locking him in a room. Rafe checks for stowaways. Kie finds a way out of the container. Cleo is on the ship fighting Pope but agrees to trust him because of John B and Sarah.

John B tells the Pogues that Ward is alive. Pope takes down Captain Eberhimi. He, Cleo, JJ and Kie lock everyone in the hull except Rafe. Sarah gets the lifeboat. JJ and Kie help Pope lift the Cross. Eberhimi escapes and frees everyone. Ward escapes and tries to strangle Sarah but John B incapacitates him, and he and Sarah jump off.

Eberhimi throws JJ overboard while Kie jumps off to save JJ. The crew members help Rafe recover the Cross by shooting at Pope, who jumps overboard with Cleo. Pogues end up on the lifeboat and find themselves on a deserted island and their families investigating their disappearance.

The Pogues landed on a deserted island which they call "Poguelandia". Limbrey meets Big John B. who is still alive and agrees to help her if she helps John B.

Is John B alive? This is the biggest cliffhanger of the series. The discovery of Big John's survival will probably be a key point from where Outer Banks Season 3 starts. The Pogues' actually planning to steal back the gold and cross of Santo Domingo, and they might attempt to return home in the upcoming segment. Fans could also see Kie and JJ's love story in Outer Banks Season 3.

Elizabeth Mitchell opens up on her character Carla Limbrey in Outer Banks Season 3.

"I do get to hang out with Big John quite a bit, which is lovely because he's terrific. She hangs with him for the most part. I don't know if you'd call it "teaming up," but they are indeed together a great deal of the time, especially in the first part. I don't know that Limbrey is really a team player, let's just say that," Mitchell said to Metacritic.

