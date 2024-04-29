PM Modi: INDI alliance proposal to rotate PM's position for one year among leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Moday said the opposition "INDI alliance" wants to give the PM's post to its leaders for a year each, and asked the people if they support such an idea.

"There is a great war going on about who will be the leader of the INDI alliance. Can you hand over such a big country to someone whose face is not known," Modi said, addressing an election rally here.

Modi claimed that if the INDI alliance comes to power, it will work with the "one year, one PM" formula during its five-year term.

"These people have been dividing the country to grab power. Now a new formula has been brought in, that of five prime ministers in five years. One PM every year," he said.

"While you have seen each and every aspect of Modi in the last 10 years, there is war on who will be the leader of INDI alliance," he said.

Modi said that in the last 10 years, his government has put emphasis on "true" social justice.

"Without snatching the rights of backward classes, we gave 10 per cent reservation for economically backward among general categories," Modi said.

"We gave 10 per cent reservation to provide justice to the poor people belonging to the general category and the Dalit leaders of the country welcomed it positively," he said.

"We did not take away the rights of one section for the sake of the other," he said. "Our idea and way of ensuring social justice doesn't create a divide in society," he added.

"INDI alliance leaders abuse Modi daily as they don't have anything to speak about the country's development," Modi said.

Modi said his government has brought 25 crore poor people of the country above poverty line.

He claimed that the Congress did not allow Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution to be implemented in Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)