Modi Rejects Religious Quota Proposal, Emphasizes Merit-Based Policies at Karnataka Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of planning religion-based reservation in the country for the sake of vote bank politics, but asserted that he will not let it happen.

He said this Congress proposal is to appease minorities as the SC/ST and OBC community is now with the BJP.

''In Karnataka, Congress has started a campaign to change the Constitution and to snatch away the rights of SC/ST and OBCs. Our Constitution does not accept religion-based reservation. But the Karnataka government has given part of OBC reservation to Muslims,'' Modi said.

Addressing a mega election rally in this district headquarters town, he said, ''they (Congress) will not settle with this. They had earlier too in their manifesto said about coming out with a law to provide religion-based reservation. There is a similar signal in their manifesto this time.'' ''I want to make my Dalit, SC/ST and OBC brothers and sisters aware about Congress' intentions. These people on the basis of religion, to keep their vote bank safe, are planning to loot your right which was given by Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution,'' he added.

Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, BJP candidates and MPs from Bagalkote (Bagalkot) and Vijayapura (Bijapur) -- P C Gaddigoudar and Ramesh Jigajinagi, respectively -- were among those present at the rally.

Noting that most of SC, ST and OBC MPs in the Parliament are from BJP, Modi said, ''So they feel that as SC, ST and OBC are with BJP. To gain the trust of minorities, they want to loot from SC, ST and OBC and give it to minorities. Will you let this happen?'' ''I want to guarantee today to my Dalit, Adivasi and OBC brothers and sisters. I will not let such intentions of Congress be successful. To protect your rights, your reservation, Modi will go to any extent. I'm assuring you this,'' he added.

Citing a habit among people to forward certain information that comes on various platforms without verifying, Modi alleged that, ''those who have lost elections or have lost (while being in) the fray are using technology to make fake videos. Misusing artificial intelligence they put out wrong things in my voice in social media -- this is creating a big threat.'' Appealing to people to inform police or the BJP about such fake videos and legal action will follow, the PM said the law of this country will not allow people to play such games with anyone.

Warning those who try to kill innocent people of the country, Modi said, ''this is Naya Bharat (New India), Ghar me ghuskar ke maarega (kills inside one's (enemy) territory).'' Claiming that Modi doesn't believe in attacking from the back and fights openly face to face, he said he did not hide information about the Balakot air strikes, and disclosed information about it and the destruction caused to the enemies, after the strikes.

''I had asked the forces to call the media and inform them, but I said before that I will inform Pakistan through telephone about airstrikes at night and destruction caused, but Pakistan people did not come on phone. So I asked forces to wait, and after informing them, we later disclosed to the world about airstrikes that happened during the night,'' he said, adding Modi doesn't hide things nor attacks from hiding, and does things openy.

Observing that BJP has resolved to make India a manufacturing hub and skill centre, the PM said this resolve cannot be accomplished by those enjoying vacations, as it needs vision and determination to strive for it.

Accusing the Congress of loot and asking whether the country can be given to them, he said the grand old party has made Karnataka, where it is in power, the ''ATM of its loot'', and in a short span they have emptied the state's coffers.

''The situation is that legislators are not getting funds for development on time and days are not far when Karnataka government will be unable to pay (salary) its employees,'' he said, as he accused Congress of running a 'vasooli gang', and not the government, in Karnataka.

Congress has turned the tech hub of Bengaluru into a ''tanker hub'', by aiding tanker mafia over the water crisis, and the commission is reaching the party, he alleged, as he also claimed that the grand old party was dreaming about a scam as big 2G scam worth lakhs of crores.

In Karnataka, fundamentalist forces have become unbridled, he said.

Referring to the alleged attack on a shopkeeper in Bengaluru for listening to 'Hanuman Chalisa' and the bomb blast at the city's cafe, he said, ''these are not incidents of normal crime, this is terror and fundamentalist mentality, and Congress is trying to protect it to get votes,'' Modi added.

