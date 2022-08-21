'The Buddy Holly Story' star Gary Busey faces sex charges in New Jersey

'The Buddy Holly Story' star Gary Busey was charged with sex crimes on Friday by Cherry Hill, New Jersey police. According to Fox News, in mid-August, the Malibu, California resident attended the Monster Mania Convention, where the police department responded to a report of a sexual offence.

Busey was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of fourth-degree attempted sexual assault, and one count of harassment, according to the news release. The investigation is still ongoing, according to the Cherry Hill police department's newsletter.Busey's representative did not immediately respond. According to the press release, the crime occurred near the convention at the Doubletree Hotel on Route 70. The release provided no additional information about the crime. It remains unclear whether Busey, a legal resident of Malibu, Calif., remains in New Jersey a week after the convention.

Busey is best known for his performance in "The Buddy Holly Story," for which he received an Academy Award nomination for best actor. The Texas native relocated to Los Angeles in 1966 to pursue a career as a drummer in the music industry. Tulsa, Oklahoma. After "Carp," his band, eventually disbanded, he started an acting career.

Busey began appearing in films such as "Gunsmoke" and "Baretta." Busey co-starred in the 1978 film "Straight Time" with his son Jake. He can be seen in films like "Point Break," "Under Siege," "The Firm," "Predator 2," and "Slap Shot 2." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)