Sam Heughan circling lead role in Sony PlayStation's 'Days Gone' movie

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-08-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 12:59 IST
''Outlander'' star Sam Heughan is in negotiations to lead the film adaptation of popular PlayStation game ''Days Gone''.

According to entertainment news portal Deadline, Sony's PlayStation Productions has started working on the project after the success of Tom Holland-led ''Uncharted'', which raised over USD 400 million at the global box office.

Screenwriter Sheldon Turner, known for his work on films such as ''The Longest Yard'', ''The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning'', ''Up in the Air'' and ''X-Men: First Class'', has been hired to adapt the script. Developed by Bend Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2019, ''Days Gone'' follows the story of Deacon St John, a former motorcycle club member-turned-outlaw, who fights against zombie-like humans in a post-apocalyptic world after a pandemic wipes out most of the population.

The project will be produced by Jennifer Klein and Turner through their production company Vendetta Productions, alongside Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of Sony PlayStation Productions.

Heughan is popular for starring in historical drama series ''Outlander'' as Highlander Jamie Fraser.

The Scottish actor will next be seen in filmmaker Doug Liman's ''Everest'' and the rom-com ''It's All Coming Back To Me'', opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which is set to be released in February 2023.

