'Derriere la scene': Book pays tribute to Coco Chanel through untold stories of women personalities

A new photo book takes inspiration from the archives of the late French designer Coco Chanel and Hollywood greats -- Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe -- as they celebrate life stories of three little-known women personalities in India. ''Derriere la scene'', which translates to 'behind the scenes' in English, is a tribute to Chanel and was formally released by veteran actor Neena Gupta on Friday -- the 139th birth anniversary of the 20th century fashion icon.

The book features profiles of educationist Anshumala Gupta, life coach Chitra Iyengar and teacher Neha Nitin Gokhale, with their looks and style inspired by Chanel, Hepburn and Monroe, respectively. ''We often hear stories, narratives, and biographies of people who have made it big in their careers of concern. Books are written on them. Movies are made on them. They are celebrated. But many stories are not captured, told, or documented. These stories are of the ones who silently work behind the scene. Such stories often go unheard and untold,'' read the description of the book.

''Through this photo book 'Derriere la scene', we would be celebrating three wonderful yet modest women whose journeys need to be told,'' it added.

Chanel, who grew up as an orphan, and later went on to leave her legacy in the world of fashion and Hollywood through her eponymous brand, ruled Parisian haute couture for almost six decades.

Among her now-classic innovations were the Chanel suit, the quilted purse, costume jewellery, and the 'little black dress' Hollywood icons Monroe and Hepburn were two key names in the designer's journey as they introduced her successful Chanel No. 5 and many key collections of Chanel's merchandise to mainstream Hollywood cinema.

Anshumala Gupta said it was a humbling and unique experience for her to feature in the book. ''Coco Chanel was ahead of her times, was a path breaker and didn't care about existing norms, traditions or mindsets, which is the most inspiring thing about her. . . I also have great belief in what I am working for. These are traits I think I share with Coco Chanel,'' Gupta writes in the book. PTI MG RB

