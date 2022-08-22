Left Menu

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Box Office: 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Crushes Idris Elba's 'Beast' With $21 Million Debut "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" topped the box office in its debut, beating expectations by collecting an impressive $21 million in North American ticket sales.

Updated: 22-08-2022 02:33 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 02:30 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Crushes Idris Elba's 'Beast' With $21 Million Debut
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Crushes Idris Elba's 'Beast' With $21 Million Debut

"Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" topped the box office in its debut, beating expectations by collecting an impressive $21 million in North American ticket sales. The anime film, playing on 3,007 screens, is backed by the production company Crunchyroll, which specializes in Japanese anime film and television. "Super Hero" is a necessary bright spot in an otherwise dreary August at the movies. The newest "Dragon Ball Super" installment earned twice as much as the weekend's other new nationwide release, Universal's survival thriller "Beast," starring Idris Elba. Dinged by mixed reviews, "Beast" opened to a lackluster $11.5 million from 3,743 North American cinemas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

