Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II' set for digital premiere on ZEE5 on Sept 2

Actor Vidyut Jammwal-starrer actioner “Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha” will make its OTT debut on ZEE5 on September 2, the streamer announced on Monday.

A follow-up to the 2020 action-thriller “Khuda Haafiz”, the film was released theatrically in the country on July 8.

The movie was written and directed by Faruk Kabir.

It took forward the story of Sameer (Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) who, after overcoming all odds, find a ray of sunshine when they adopt a girl child, Nandini and their family is complete.

''But their happiness is short-lived as in a bizarre twist of fate, Nandini gets kidnapped on her way back from school, and Sameer takes it upon himself to get her back home safely,'' the official plotline read.

Jammwal said he looks forward to the film's digital release on ZEE5 as he believes it will appeal to the global audience who love action thrillers and want to be able to ''watch it at anytime, anywhere''.

''Post the success of 'Khuda Haafiz', we were really excited to bring out a sequel but had the pressure of living up to the expectations of the fans. In today’s times it is also important to put the spotlight on issues that impact the society at large and hence it was imperative for us to talk about child rape through our film,'' the 41-year-old actor said in a statement.

''It was a tough spot to be in as we had the pressure of delivering a sequel, without compromising on the original DNA of the film. But after the release of the sequel, we are at ease now knowing that our hard work has been appreciated and applauded,'' he added.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said the company is excited to add ''Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha” to its lineup of action films, which also includes SS Rajamouli's ''RRR''. ''Action dramas like 'Khuda Haafiz' and thrillers are a much-loved genre on our platform, and we are happy to cater to the viewers’ demand of curating content that keeps them on the edge of their seats in the comfort of their homes,'' he said.

Also starring Sheeba Chaddha and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, ''Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha” is presented by Zee Studios, Cinergy, and Panorama Studios.

The movie is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh and Ram Mirchandani.

