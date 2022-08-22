Johnny Depp to make surprise appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs

Actor Johnny Depp will reportedly be making a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards next weekend. As per TMZ, Depp has been in talks with the show's production team to dress up as the network's Moonman mascot.

He will also reportedly "show face" at some point during the broadcast, emceed by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, on August 28. Although Depp isn't up for any awards this year, he has taken home five Moonmen statues throughout his career, including awards for Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award in 2012.

Depp's possible appearance would come just a few months after he won his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. A Virginia jury found that Heard, 36, defamed Depp in a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece about sexual violence and ordered her to pay him USD 15 million. Depp's career has gradually bounced back.

He is also expected to direct a film about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani and produce the movie alongside Al Pacino and Barry Navidi. (ANI)

