Harshvardhan Rane, Sonia Rathee's 'Tara vs Bilal' to release on October 14
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee-starrer 'Tara vs Bilal' has got a release date.
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee-starrer 'Tara vs Bilal' has got a release date. The film will hit the theatres on October 14.
Set against the vibrant and diverse backdrop of London, 'Tara vs Bilal' is a collision of two opposite worlds inhabited by diametrically opposite Tara and Bilal. Sharing her look from the film, Sonia took to Instagram and wrote, "Finally!!!!! Introducing Tara. The vivacious, tenacious yet vulnerable girl who continues to discover herself and her resilence in a new city! Meet her at your nearest cinema hall on 14th October 2022! #TaraVsBilal."
Harshvardhan, too, shared his look from the film. "Introducing the reclusive yet charming Bilal ! Let his drive inspire you as you see the different facets of his personality on 14th October 2022! #TaravsBilal," he posted on Instagram.
As soon as the two shared the update, the netizens chimed in the comment section to wish the duo luck. " allll the best Taraaaa," actor Prit Kamani commented.
"Yaaay... finally," another one wrote. 'Tara vs Bilal' is helmed by Samar Iqbal and produced by Bhushan Kuma and Krishan Kumar. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
