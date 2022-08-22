Left Menu

Veteran producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala dies 91

Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala passed away at 1.40 am at Breach Candy Hospital here.My father Shri Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala aged 91 years passed away today 22nd August 2022 at 1.40 am due to cardiac arrest at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Firoz Nadiadwala said in a media statement.Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala was known for backing over 50 Hindi films including 1965 film Mahabharat and hit comedies in the 2000s such as Hera Pheri and Welcome.

Veteran filmmaker Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala died early Monday morning due to cardiac arrest, his son and producer Firoz Nadiadwala said. He was 91.

Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala passed away at 1.40 am at Breach Candy Hospital here.

''My father Shri Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala aged 91 years passed away today 22nd August 2022 at 1.40 am due to cardiac arrest at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai,'' Firoz Nadiadwala said in a media statement.

Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala was known for backing over 50 Hindi films including 1965 film ''Mahabharat'' and hit comedies in the 2000s such as ''Hera Pheri'' and ''Welcome''. He had started his film production and media entertainment company in 1953. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn condoled the demise of the veteran producer on Twitter.

''Deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father & he were associates during the golden era of our cinema. Om Shanti AG Nadiadwala saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family,'' Devgn said in a tweet.

