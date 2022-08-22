Need for masses to openly oppose terrorism to end targeted killings in Kashmir: Anupam Kher

Film actor Anupam Kher here on Monday said there is a need for the masses to openly oppose terrorism in order to put an end to the targeted killings in Kashmir. He was speaking at a book launch programme at Shimla Press Club. Kher said the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits have been going on for the last fifty years.

He claimed such cases have reduced a lot since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

''Recently, the terrorists have again started carrying out targeted killings in the union territory. However, now they are also killing Muslims who are patriots,'' he said. ''Some people think that targeted killings have increased in Kashmir after the release of the 2022 film 'Kashmir Files'. But, I don't think so,'' he added. He released a Hindi novel titled ''Punarvas'' written by local journalist Suresh Shandilya.

