Himanta inaugurates new audio-visual hub at Jyoti Chitraban

It will enable producers across Assam other NE states to do all post-production activities of their films without going outside the region, Sarma Tweeted after the inauguration.He said filmmakers can add the latest audio-visual effects to their films at subsidised rates at the hub.It was gratifying for me as I had planned this project during my tenure as Finance Minister of Assam.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-08-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 17:16 IST
Himanta inaugurates new audio-visual hub at Jyoti Chitraban
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A state-of-the-art audio-visual hub at the Assam government-owned-Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio here, which will serve producers of the entire North East region, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

The studio has been equipped with the latest technology to meet the demands of filmmakers and enable them to do post-production work for their films.

"Happy to dedicate to the public a state-of-the-art audio-visual hub at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio. It will enable producers across Assam & other NE states to do all post-production activities of their films without going outside the region," Sarma Tweeted after the inauguration.

He said filmmakers can add the latest audio-visual effects to their films at subsidized rates at the hub.

"It was gratifying for me as I had planned this project during my tenure as Finance Minister of Assam. We're also planning to build a 1,500-capacity auditorium at Jyoti Chitraban," the chief minister added.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah also expressed satisfaction at the inauguration of the audiovisual hub.

"Theatres and movies are the two most significant avenues through which Assam's rich cultural legacy is portrayed. Extremely pleased to participate in the inaugural ceremony of the Audio Visual Hub with HCM Dr @himantabiswa dangoriya at the Jyoti Chitrabon," Borah wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Highlighting the role of Jyoti Chitraban in the cultural arena of the state, he added, "Under the aegis of Goa, it has become well equipped with cutting-edge technology to keep up with changing times and to meet the growing demand of filmmakers." Among the new facilities at the audiovisual hub are Signature Prime lens, mini LF digital movie camera, e-conference hall, and Dolby surround sound set, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

