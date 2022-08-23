Left Menu

Carmel Sepuloni saddened at Margaret Urlich’s passing

“Yesterday we lost a star of Aotearoa music. Margaret was one of New Zealand’s most successful recording artists, selling over 400,000 albums over her career, and is someone I grew up listening to,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“I’m pleased that her successful career was recognised in 2020 when she was inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame. Image Credit: Wikimedia
"It is with great sadness that I heard of Margaret Urlich's passing yesterday," Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni said.

"The gap Margaret leaves is momentous. She dedicated her life to recording music, collaborating with others, and producing tunes that we will long listen to.

"My thoughts are with all those who knew or worked with Margaret and the New Zealand music industry, but most of all my thoughts are with those who were closest with Margaret – her whānau and friends. Her legacy will live on," Carmel Sepuloni said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

