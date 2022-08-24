One Piece Episode 1031: Is Luffy attending Uta's Concert?

Luffy meets his childhood friend Uta. One Piece Episode 1031 is the upcoming segment of Japanese anime. One Piece Episode 1031 will show Luffy and his friends attending Uta's concert.

Twitter user @Epicopboy has already hinted that episodes 1029, 1030 and 1031 will tie into the upcoming One Piece Film: Red. The movie was released in Japanese theaters on August 6. According to his Twitter post, the anime will feature Luffy and Uta's childhood story instead of the ongoing Wano arc.

#ONEPIECE #OP_FILMRED ONE PIECE anime episodes from 1029 to 1031 will be FILLER on the occasion of Film RED, and the titles as follows :1029: Red Hair Daughter!1030: The Promise of a New Era ! Luffy and Uta! 1031: The Legend of Red Hair! pic.twitter.com/dpLGwMaCLe — Epicop (@Epicopboy) July 28, 2022

The previous episode titled, "The Promise of a New Era ! A Luffy and Uta!" show Luffy and Uta help each other and they made a nice friendship. They support each other in the competition. Luffy sometime gets annoyed at Uta, but he still feels happy to be friends with Uta. Once, Uta's father Shanks spoke seriously to Luffy and immediately made Luffy cry.

Uta was the musician of the Red Hair Pirates. Her amazing voice produces harmonious sounds and is pleasing to the ear. One Piece Episode 1031 is titled "The Captain's Log of the Legend! Red-Haired Shanks!"

In Episode 1031, all the pirates will show their excitement to come to the first concert of the Diva, who has a beautiful voice. Even Usopp will run to Luffy to give him the good news. Zoro, Sanji, Nami, and Robin are also very impatient to see the face of the person.

Chopper is eager to see the concert. He asks Luffy to sail to Elegia so they could go fast and watch the show.

We learned from a recently release episode that the island of Elegia, where the ONE PIECE FILM RED takes place, has been destroyed by Shanks and his crew. We caught glimpses of young Zoro, Sanji, Nami, and Usopp, and also saw Garp and Sengoku talking about the incident.

All these weren't included in the manga chapters or might not actually happen. However, as the anime teases Uta's story, it could be different from the ongoing movie. Ultimately, the plot for the One Piece manga, One Piece anime, and the movie is somehow different from each other.

One Piece Episode 1031 will be released on August 29, 2022, at 9:30 am hrs JST. The latest episodes of the anime will be available on Crunchyroll on the day of its release. The latest episodes of One Piece will also be available on Funimation the next day.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of timings in different places around the planet:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 6:00 PM (August 29)

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 9:00 PM (August 29)

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 3:00 AM (August 29)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:30 AM (August 29)

British Standard Time (BST): 2:00 AM (August 29)

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 10:00 AM (August 29)

Australia Central Standard Time (AST): 10:30 AM (August 29)

Philippine Standard Time (PhST): 9:00 AM (August 29)

