New York Judge grants Harvey Weinstein right to appeal

Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, who was found guilty in his sexual assault trial, may soon be a free man. According to Page Six, The State of New York Court of Appeals has approved the convicted sex offender's request for permission to appeal.

Page Six reports that Harvey's attorney, Arthur L. Aidala, spoke to them, and said, "Harvey lives to fight another day." The action comes after the Appellate Division, First Department court denied an appeal request in June after a five-judge panel said that trial Judge Jim Burke's decisions were appropriate and did not call for overturning Weinstein's conviction.

But now, Weinstein will have another opportunity at arguing the judge made mistakes. Earlier, Harvey received a 23-year term for rape and sexual abuse. Adiala told Page Six, "This isn't about whether [Weinstein] is innocent or guilty, but if he got a fair trial or not a fair trial. It's about whether the trial judge followed the law".

Page Six further reports that the defence claims that Harvey was never charged with the actions that Aidala said: "a number of witnesses testified to". She also added that during the jury selection process, one juror lied about having published a book about sexual predators. All paperwork from both sides will be submitted by early next year and oral arguments are likely to begin in spring next year.

Adiala told Page Six, "We would hope we would get a decision in late spring early summer of 2023," and that Harvey could "be a free man in 2023 or 2024." If the case goes for trial again, Harvey will be able to be released from prison on bail.

In February 2020, the producer was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree illegal sexual act. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison in a verdict hailed by the #MeToo movement. (ANI)

