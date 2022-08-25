Stranger Things Season 5: Everything we know about the final chapter

Stranger Things Season wrapped up in July and left fans with several loose ends. Fans are looking forward to Stranger Things Season5, the final part of the series. Here's all the latest updates on the science fiction drama.

Though the series is progressing to its final outing The Duffer Brothers have been hinting for years that this is not the end of the Stranger Things universe. They are expanding the franchise.

"There's a version of [a spinoff] developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel," Ross said while speaking to Variety. "I think actually we're going to start delving into that soon as we're winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it."

Stranger Things Season 5 production updates

Netflix officially confirmed Stranger Things Season 5 and the work is in progress. The Duffer Brothers and their team have started writing the final outing of the show. The news was confirmed in early August 2022 when the writers' room tweeted a picture of a blank whiteboard to mark "day one."

They added the caption, "Day 1," with the whiteboard written Stranger Things Season5 logo on it. The reflections of the board show the team gathering around a table and busy discussing.

Stranger Things Season 5 release date

The filming for Stranger Things Season 5 is yet to commence. As the filming for the fourth season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the productions starts on September 2021 instead February 2020, which was originally planned, it seems Season 5 will come late accordingly. The first seven episodes were released in May 2022 eight months after the principal photography, while the second set of two episodes was released on July, 2022.

So we couldn't expect Stranger Things Season 5 before 2023. Duffer Brothers want season 5 to be shorter in runtime. Matt Duffer said to Josh Horowitz while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that Season 5 will be regular-sized, not so big like Season 4 (which had a total runtime of nearly 13 hours).

Matt said, "The only reason we don't expect to be as long is, this season, if you look at it, it's almost a two-hour ramp up before our kids really get drawn into a supernatural mystery."

"You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, they're struggling with adapting to high school and so forth, Steve's trying to find a date, all of that. None of that is obviously going to be occurring [in Season 5]."

They also said, Season 5 will apparently start off with a bang, since there will be "less to ramp up." "Characters are already going to be in action, they're already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that's going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this [final] season feel really different," Matt explained to The Wrap. "I'm sure the wrap-up will be a lot longer."

Stranger Things Season 5 plot

Set in the 1980s, primarily in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the series centers on a number of mysteries and supernatural events occurring around the town and their impact on an ensemble of child and adult characters.

Each season of Stranger Things is set one year later, and Season 5 will also have a time jump. The first season tells the story of November 1983, while Season 2 shows at Hawkins 11 months later in October 1984. The third season starts showing after another nine months to July 1985. Stranger Things Season4 takes place eight months after the Battle of Starcourt and five months after the Byers fam moved to California, i.e March 1986.

There will be more twists and turns in Stranger Things Season5. Speaking with TVLine, the series creators Duffer Brothers have revealed one key detail about the upcoming installment.

Matt Duffer said, "We learn a lot every time we make a [season]. We've learned a lot just working with all of our new actors and the ones that we've worked with for a long time over this year [making season 4], so I'm sure it'll change a little bit from that outline."

He continued, "I'm sure we will do a time jump. Ideally, we'd have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that. So these are all discussions we're going to have with our writers when we start the room up. Believe it or not, we're still working on season 4. We're trying to finish the final two episodes, they're so massive."

In an interview with Variety, the Duffer brothers also teased that the remaining mysteries of the Upside Down will be the main focus of season 5 – including the significance of the Upside Down being stuck on the date that Will was taken back in 1983.

"We don't actually resolve that this season but it plays that moment where they realize it's frozen in time," they said. "It's a huge part of season 5 and so, we just wanted to just put it out there, and get people talking about it and thinking about it."

Currently, there is no trailer for Stranger Things Season 5.

Stranger Things Season 5 cast

The returning cast members for Stranger Things 5 include Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Priya Ferguson (Erica), Noah Schnapp (Will), Joe Keery (Steve), and Maya Hawke (Robin).

We will come up with more updates on Stranger Things Season 5.

