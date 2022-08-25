The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is happening: Everything you need to know

Season 4 of the comic book-based superhero series, The Umbrella Academy is highly demanding, especially after the release of Season 3. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the fourth season is going to resolve the leftover cliffhangers. The good news is The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is happening.

Recently, the makers have revealed via the official Twitter account of the series and Netflix that The Umbrella Academy Season 4 will be the finale of the series. The caption reads: "Raise your umbrellas for the 4th and final time"

Family meeting, Brellies: We're going on a fourth and final adventure. ☂️🖤 pic.twitter.com/0zOYDb6Jwm — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) August 25, 2022

The showrunner Steve Blackman told earlier that The Umbrella Academy Season 4 must happen to solve the mystery, and it would be the finale of the series.

According to him, Victor and Diego's story is still untold. Are they living happily at the end?

"I want to pose to the viewer and the fan, 'Would they be happier without their powers?' I mean, all they do is complain about being who they are," the showrunner said.

"So will Victor, will Diego be happy without it or will they feel like they're missing an appendage? Will the world not be right for them anymore without powers? Can they be 'normal'?" He added, "How it is reset and the ways it will be reset is a place we're going to be going to hopefully in Season 4."

Netflix is still silent on The Umbrella Academy Season 4. Recently, two of Netflix's popular series, Stranger Things Season 4 and The Umbrella Academy Season 3 acquired huge viewership. Stranger Things has been renewed for Season 5, but there is no update on The Umbrella Academy Season 4. Meanwhile, Steve Blackman said that he has already pitched Season 4 of TUA to Netflix.

Steve Blackman added that he has pitched The Umbrella Academy Season 4 for Netflix, as he had a four-season story on his head.

"I know Season 4. I always pitch it to Netflix ahead of time before I sit down with the writers, so Netflix knows what I'm proposing for Season 4," Blackman said. "I know the beginning middle and end, I know where we're going to. Since I started 'Umbrella,' I only knew in my head what I thought the first four seasons are. I have no idea where I'm gonna go after Season 4 if we're so lucky to have more of that. So I have four seasons of story in my head. I know where I want to go. I know where I want to end, and if we're lucky enough, I hope the fans will get to see it. I don't know if we'll be at the end of the run or not. But either way, I have a plan."

Many fans are buzzing with theories and the plot of how The Umbrella Academy Season 4 will come despite Netflix's silence on the series.

"We haven't been picked up—I have my fingers crossed," showrunner Steve Blackman told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I know what season four is in my head. I've already sort of worked out the beginning, middle and end of it. When I started this thing, I sort of knew four seasons of the show. I have nothing passed that in my brain, but I've sort of kept to a trajectory. So, I have a really good sense of what season four would be, and it should be just as bonkers as the other seasons—what a challenge these superheroes, this family has being powerless."

We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more Netflix dramas.

Also Read: Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 releasing this year? Know in detail!