Left Menu

Shalini Pandey celebrates 5 years of 'Arjun Reddy'

Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey-starrer Arjun Reddy' has completed five years since it was released.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-08-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 21:57 IST
Shalini Pandey celebrates 5 years of 'Arjun Reddy'
Shalini Pandey (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey-starrer 'Arjun Reddy' has completed five years since it was released. On its fifth anniversary, Shalini took to Instagram and shared a nostalgic note, "This date (August 25) has a significant place in my life. Five years ago, on this very day, my debut film Arjun Reddy released making it one of my most memorable moments. The love and appreciation that I got for my role as Preethi were unprecedented and I will always be grateful for that. I owe everything to Arjun Reddy. A big thank you to my director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for making sure that I had a good time shooting for this."

Shalini also expressed gratitude to her Arjun Reddy co-star Vijay, who incidentally is gearing up for his new release Liger. "Another person who helped me sail through my debut film while ensuring that I had fun all along, is my wonderful co-star - Vijay Deverakonda. Thank you Vijay aka Liger for everything! Love and best wishes!"

Arjun Reddy was remade in Bollywood as 'Kabir Singh'. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani played the leads in the Hindi version. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022