Shalini Pandey celebrates 5 years of 'Arjun Reddy'

Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey-starrer 'Arjun Reddy' has completed five years since it was released. On its fifth anniversary, Shalini took to Instagram and shared a nostalgic note, "This date (August 25) has a significant place in my life. Five years ago, on this very day, my debut film Arjun Reddy released making it one of my most memorable moments. The love and appreciation that I got for my role as Preethi were unprecedented and I will always be grateful for that. I owe everything to Arjun Reddy. A big thank you to my director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for making sure that I had a good time shooting for this."

Shalini also expressed gratitude to her Arjun Reddy co-star Vijay, who incidentally is gearing up for his new release Liger. "Another person who helped me sail through my debut film while ensuring that I had fun all along, is my wonderful co-star - Vijay Deverakonda. Thank you Vijay aka Liger for everything! Love and best wishes!"

Arjun Reddy was remade in Bollywood as 'Kabir Singh'. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani played the leads in the Hindi version. (ANI)

