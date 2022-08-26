Left Menu

Francis Lawrence to helm 'BioShock' movie for Netflix

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-08-2022 09:55 IST
Streaming service Netflix has roped in filmmaker Francis Lawrence to direct the feature adaptation of popular video game ''BioShock''.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the streaming service has partnered with the video game holding company Take-Two Interactive and its game publisher subsidiary 2K to produce the project.

Writer Michael Green, who most recently worked on ''The Jungle Cruise'' and ''Death on the Nile'', will pen the script.

Released in 2007, ''BioShock'' is a first-person shooter set in a crumbling underwater city named Rapture, its society fragmented in a civil war, with many inhabitants addicted to a genetic enhancement serum that gives them superhuman powers while also living in fear of Big Daddies, mutated humans who have been grafted into diving suits. Into this world is dropped the game’s protagonist, Jack, a survivor of a mysterious plane crash in the Atlantic Ocean.

The project will be produced by Roy Lee through his Vertigo Entertainment along with Lawrence for about:blank and 2K. Cameron MacConomy and Strauss Zelnick are the executive producers.

Lawrence is best known for directing movies such as ''Constantine'', ''I Am Legend'', ''Water for Elephants'' and four ''Hunger Games'' films.

He is currently working on ''The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes'', the prequel movie to ''The Hunger Games''.

