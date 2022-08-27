Aditya Chopra's musical 'Come Fall In Love' to open at San Diego's The Old Globe on Sep 14

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra's ''Come Fall In Love'', the musical adaptation of his classic movie ''Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'', will open in San Diego's The Old Globe theatre on September 14.

Chopra's production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared the news in a post on Twitter, along with a note from the filmmaker.

''Aditya Chopra's Broadway-bound musical 'Come Fall In Love' is set to open at The Old Globe, San Diego on September 14... The musical's official opening is on Wednesday, September 14 & will run through October 16,'' read the post.

In the note, Chopra said the aim behind the film's musical version is to showcase Indian culture to the world audience.

Unlike the movie, which chronicled the love story of Shah Rukh Khan's Raj and Kajol's Simran, the musical will follow the lives of Simran, an Indian girl, and Roger, an American.

'''Come Fall In Love' is the story of Simran, an Indian American. She is at the centre of the musical's story, as she struggles to balance her love for Indian tradition and her family with her love for Roger.

''He is a white American man who falls madly in love with Simran, and then falls in love with her culture and her country. He aspires towards India and finds a new version of himself in India's energy, values and way of life,'' Chopra said.

The filmmaker said he is not ''directing DDLJ for Broadway''.

''I'm adapting it as 'Come Fall In Love' to tell the story of how powerful love is in unifying cultures, especially today. In 2022, the notion that DDLJ could be adapted to present a vision of diverse cultures coming together in a story that celebrates love and the power it has to unify everyone, moves me greatly,'' he added.

Chopra said the musical's two lead stars -- Austin Colby as Roger and Shoba Narayan as Simran -- are the perfect vehicles to drive home the message of cultural unification in a fragmented world.

''They are joined by a cast, crew and creative team that represents all the extraordinary talent Indian cinema and Broadway have to offer. The representation and artistry of India reverberates through every part of this production.'' ''Come Fall In Love'', the filmmaker said, is a celebration of ''joy, togetherness and inclusivity in a divisive and an increasingly toxic world of intolerance''.

Chopra also revealed that in order to present the movie's story to a new audience in a new era, he has departed from some aspects of the film that the fans revere.

''But I believe that the heart of 'Come Fall In Love' beats with everything that is essential in DDLJ even as it speaks, sings and dances to this moment, in a different place and time, with hope, optimism and love,'' he added.

The filmmaker said he is excited to share the musical with the audiences, especially those who loved the movie. ''I'm well aware that DDLJ has a special place for many Indians living across the world and, as its original producer and director, I'm well aware of the responsibility I have in representing India to the world,'' Chopra said.

''Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'', which released on October 20, 1995, had propelled its lead stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to stardom and made them one of the most loved onscreen pairs.

Chopra had announced the musical adaptation in October 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)