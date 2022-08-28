Left Menu

Comedy show 'Blockbuster' set for release on Netflix in November

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-08-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 09:54 IST
Streamer Netflix has announced that its latest comedy series ''Blockbuster'' will debut on November 3.

Starring Randall Park and Melissa Fumero, the 10-episode comedy is created by Vanessa Ramos, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

It features Park as Timmy Yoon, an analog dreamer who is in charge of the last operating Blockbuster Video in the United States, according to entertainment news website Variety.

Timmy, alongside the rest of his employees, must work to remind their community that the local store can provide the human connection that big corporations can’t.

Fumero plays the role of Eliza Walker in the show alongside Tyler Alvarez as Carlos Herrera, Madeleine Arthur as Hannah Hadman and Olga Merediz as Connie Serrano.

Recurring guest stars for the series include J.B. Smoove as Percy Scott and Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla Scott.

''Blockbuster'' is produced by Universal Television.

