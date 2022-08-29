Taylor Swift wins video of the year at the MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift won the top honor at MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Sunday for the 10-minute version of her 2012 breakup song "All Too Well."

During her acceptance speech, the singer announced that she will release a new album on Oct. 21.

