Taylor Swift wins video of the year at the MTV VMAs
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-08-2022 08:50 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 08:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
Taylor Swift won the top honor at MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Sunday with the 10-minute version of her 2012 breakup song "All Too Well."
Also Read: Taylor Swift hit with USD 1 Million copyright lawsuit
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taylor Swift
Advertisement