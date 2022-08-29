Left Menu

Mumbai Police record actor Ranveer Singh's statement in nude photo-shoot case

A First Information Report FIR was registered against Singh at Chembur police station here last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-governmental organisation NGO.The police subsequently served him a notice to join the probe into the case.The actor appeared before the investigating officer around 7 am on Monday and his statement was recorded, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 12:29 IST
Mumbai Police record actor Ranveer Singh's statement in nude photo-shoot case
Ranveer Singh (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police on Monday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in a case registered against him for posting nude photographs of himself on social media, an official said. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Singh at Chembur police station here last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The police subsequently served him a notice to join the probe into the case.

The actor appeared before the investigating officer around 7 am on Monday and his statement was recorded, the official said. Singh left the police station around 9.30 am, the official said adding that the actor will be called again, if required.

The complainant had claimed the actor "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs." Based on the complaint, the police had registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official earlier said.

Ranveer Singh, a recipient of several awards, is known for his roles in films like "Bajirao Mastani", "Padmaavat" and "Gully Boy".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022