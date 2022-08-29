Left Menu

Ranveer Singh records his statement with Mumbai police over nude photoshoot controversy

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently got embroiled in a controversy after posing nude for a magazine photoshoot, on Monday, recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police, over an FIR filed against him for the same.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 14:38 IST
Ranveer Singh records his statement with Mumbai police over nude photoshoot controversy
Ranveer Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently got embroiled in a controversy after posing nude for a magazine photoshoot, on Monday, recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police, over an FIR filed against him for the same. The FIR had been registered against Ranveer on July 26, on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly, the case was filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.

On Monday, the 'Padmaavat' actor got his statement recorded for 2 hours at Mumbai's Chembur Police station, where Ranveer reached today at 7:30 am though he had been asked to come on August 30. The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Ranveer's photo shoot images were posted online on July 21. In them, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe. As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, Ranveer also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022