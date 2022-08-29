Left Menu

Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Plan A Plan B' to arrive on Netflix on Sep 30

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 16:33 IST
Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming Netflix comedy movie "Plan A Plan B" will premiere on September 30.

The streaming service released a short teaser and announced the release date for the upcoming movie during its Films Day event here on Monday.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Rajat Arora, the film also stars veteran actor Poonam Dhillon and popular influencer Kusha Kapila.

According to the official synopsis shared by Netflix, the film is about a match-maker and a divorce attorney, and what happens when they fall in love.

Deshmukh said he is looking forward to his Netflix film debut.

''It has been a wonderful experience working on this film - and I am truly excited for my film debut on Netflix across 190 countries. Opposites, coming together - always make for a fun watch and we hope the audience enjoys the movie as much as we enjoyed making it!'' the actor said in a statement.

''It has been an absolute blast working with Riteish and the entire team of 'Plan A Plan B'. The film brings a completely fresh dynamic to the audience and we are so excited for them to see it!'' added Bhatia.

''Plan A Plan B'' is produced by Rajat Arora (Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and Trilok Malhotra and K R Harish (India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd).

