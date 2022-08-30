Teri Hatcher, James Tupper to star in romance drama ‘Mid-Love Crisis’

Actor Teri Hatcher and James Tupper have been roped in to play the lead roles in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original film “Mid-Love Crisis''.

The duo will play former high school sweethearts in the Terry Ingram-directorial. According to entertainment website Variety, the film also stars actors Brian Markinson, June Laporte and Matreya Scarrwener. Joie Botkin has penned the script.

Hatcher portrays Mindy, a single mom approaching her 50th birthday who “realises she’s in the throes of a bonafide mid-life crisis.” ''During a long weekend at the family’s lake house with her daughter Rita (Laporte) and Rita’s girlfriend, Emily (Scarrwener) Mindy is surprisingly reunited with her former boyfriend — Emily’s uncle, Sam (Tupper), who she hasn’t spoken to in three decades. As Rita plans to surprise Emily with a proposal, she tells her mom she wants her dad to join them, leading to Mindy’s two exes under one roof,'' the plotline reads.

Backed by Lighthouse Pictures, the film is executive produced by Shawn Williamson, Jamie Goehring and Trevor McWhinney.

The makers are planning to release ''Mid-Love Crisis'' later this year.

