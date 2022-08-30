Left Menu

Teri Hatcher, James Tupper to star in romance drama ‘Mid-Love Crisis’

Actor Teri Hatcher and James Tupper have been roped in to play the lead roles in Hallmark Movies Mysteries original film Mid-Love Crisis.The duo will play former high school sweethearts in the Terry Ingram-directorial.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-08-2022 09:30 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 09:30 IST
Teri Hatcher, James Tupper to star in romance drama ‘Mid-Love Crisis’
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Teri Hatcher and James Tupper have been roped in to play the lead roles in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original film “Mid-Love Crisis''.

The duo will play former high school sweethearts in the Terry Ingram-directorial. According to entertainment website Variety, the film also stars actors Brian Markinson, June Laporte and Matreya Scarrwener. Joie Botkin has penned the script.

Hatcher portrays Mindy, a single mom approaching her 50th birthday who “realises she’s in the throes of a bonafide mid-life crisis.” ''During a long weekend at the family’s lake house with her daughter Rita (Laporte) and Rita’s girlfriend, Emily (Scarrwener) Mindy is surprisingly reunited with her former boyfriend — Emily’s uncle, Sam (Tupper), who she hasn’t spoken to in three decades. As Rita plans to surprise Emily with a proposal, she tells her mom she wants her dad to join them, leading to Mindy’s two exes under one roof,'' the plotline reads.

Backed by Lighthouse Pictures, the film is executive produced by Shawn Williamson, Jamie Goehring and Trevor McWhinney.

The makers are planning to release ''Mid-Love Crisis'' later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022