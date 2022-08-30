Akshay Kumar drops groovy track 'Rabba' from upcoming thriller 'Cuttputli'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar dropped the new song 'Rabba' from his upcoming suspense thriller 'Cuttputli' on Tuesday, on social media. Taking to Instagram, the 'Raksha Bandhan' treated fans with a new song track.

Sharing the video, he wrote," Play this song, before he plays with your mind! #Rabba song from #Cuttputlli out now on @zeemusiccompany" https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch3z-c3LyUh/?hl=en

In the video, the duo could be seen flaunting their sizzling chemistry while grooving to the dance number. Akshay is seen in a dapper avatar dancing on fleek to this upbeat tune after a very long time. Rakul sets the stage on fire with her stunning moves in a red dress. Sung by Dr Zeus and Sukhwinder Singh. The music is given by Dr Zeus and the vocals by Sukhwinder Singh. The peppy track lyrics are penned by Omar Malik.

The song was directed by Ahmed Khan and Choreographed by Prince. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, Directed by Ranjit M Tewari Cuttputlli unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan's skills to understand the psyche of the murderer.

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, 'Cuttputli' is a crime thriller film which is all set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from September 2, 2022. The film marks Akshay's another big collaboration with director Ranjit Tewari and Pooja Entertainment after their thriller film 'Bell Bottom', which was released on August 19, 2021.

'Cuttputli's' plot follows the small town cop in his pursuit of the person behind serial killings plaguing Kasauli. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Sethi embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them.During his investigations, the murderer's presence rings closer to home as his life, family, and love face the killer's ire in a twisted turn of fate. Meanwhile, Akshay will be also seen in 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022.

Apart from that he also has 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in his kitty, which is all se to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.Rakul, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Thank God' alongside Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, which is all set to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022. (ANI)

