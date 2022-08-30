'Ek Villain Returns' to premiere on Netflix next week
Streamer Netflix on Tuesday said action thriller Ek Villain Returns will arrive on its platform on September 9.The Indian arm of the streaming service made the announcement on its official Twitter page.The caption of the tweet read 2x the action, 2x the thrill.
Streamer Netflix on Tuesday said action thriller ''Ek Villain Returns'' will arrive on its platform on September 9.
The Indian arm of the streaming service made the announcement on its official Twitter page.
The caption of the tweet read: ''2x the action, 2x the thrill. #EkVillainReturns arrives on 9th September on Netflix.'' Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series, the Hindi feature film released in theatres on July 29. It stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.
''Ek Villain Returns'' is a follow-up to the 2014 original of the same name, also directed by Suri.
