Left Menu

'Ek Villain Returns' to premiere on Netflix next week

Streamer Netflix on Tuesday said action thriller Ek Villain Returns will arrive on its platform on September 9.The Indian arm of the streaming service made the announcement on its official Twitter page.The caption of the tweet read 2x the action, 2x the thrill.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 18:04 IST
'Ek Villain Returns' to premiere on Netflix next week
  • Country:
  • India

Streamer Netflix on Tuesday said action thriller ''Ek Villain Returns'' will arrive on its platform on September 9.

The Indian arm of the streaming service made the announcement on its official Twitter page.

The caption of the tweet read: ''2x the action, 2x the thrill. #EkVillainReturns arrives on 9th September on Netflix.'' Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series, the Hindi feature film released in theatres on July 29. It stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

''Ek Villain Returns'' is a follow-up to the 2014 original of the same name, also directed by Suri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022