PM Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and wished that the spirit of kindness and brotherhood always prevail.

''Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us,'' he tweeted. He added, ''Michhami Dukkadam! Samvatsari emphasises on forgiveness. May there be no ill-feelings towards anyone. May the spirit of kindness and brotherhood always prevail.'' Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of the god of wisdom who is worshipped before beginning anything new. PTI KR TIR TIR

