Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Himesh collaborates with dad Vipin Reshammiya for devotional song 'Ganpati Gajaanann'

Music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya treated fans with his latest track 'Ganpati Gajaanann' on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The song is the first single from his third label named 'Himesh Reshammiya Devotional'. Taking to his Instagram handle, Himesh dropped a video, which he captioned, "Ganapati Bappa Morya, after the super success of our 2 music labels I'm truely blessed to sing for my dads composition which is the first song on our 3 rd music label @himeshreshammiyadevotional , Ganpati Bappa Morya. here is a glimpse of our 1st song #GanpatiGajaanann composed by my dad super legend #VipinReshammiya Ji, written by #SudharkarSharma and sung by me @realhimesh from the album #DivineMelodies released all over today."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZapdpJsT44o&feature=youtu.be This beautiful and devotional song has been composed by Reshammiya's father the legendary Vipin and Himesh has done the vocals for it. This is the first time the father-son duo have collaborated. The song has been penned by Shudharkar Sharma.

The video received 5 million views within one day. Sharing his excitement, Himesh Reshammiya said, "Our ur first music label has crossed 3 billion views (3000 million views across YouTube ) on the first 75 songs out of which the first 3 songs of Surroor 2021 album has contributed 1.5 billion( 1500 million views ) across YouTube and our 2nd music label which was launched last month is doing exceptionally well and now with our 3rd music label which is a devotional music label is being launched with Dad's song, which is sung by me. I'm really very happy that the first song has been accepted so well with 5 million views on the first day itself."

He also shared a glimpse of the next song 'Terre Dar Pe Aaye' from the same album. The song is sung by a former contestant of singing reality show 'Indian Idol 12' Sayli Kamble. (ANI)

