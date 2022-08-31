Left Menu

Malaika Arora's new selfie is all about body positivity

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora never fails to catch eyeballs with her amazing looks and the actor, on Tuesday, shared a mirror selfie on social media in which she is seen flaunting her stretch marks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-08-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 10:37 IST
Malaika Arora (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora never fails to catch eyeballs with her amazing looks and the actor, on Tuesday, shared a mirror selfie on social media in which she is seen flaunting her stretch marks. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Dil Se' actor treated fans to a new picture.

In the picture, the Bollywood diva looked gorgeous as she struck a stylish pose while taking a mirror selfie. Malaika was seen wearing a black corset top that she teamed up with grey joggers. For makeup, she opted for a dewy makeup look. Malaika wore a sleek ponytail to raise the chic quotient of her outfit.

Talking about Malaika, she is very active on social media and gives fans a glimpse of her daily routine regularly. Recently, power couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic track 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' video had gone viral. The couple slayed the dance floor with their energetic moves at designer Kunal Rawal's wedding bash.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Meanwhile, Malaika, after glamorizing the film industry with her sexy moves is all set to become an author. She will soon write her debut book which is going to be all about nutrition. The actor, who also serves as a judge on the reality show 'India's Best Dancer', will be sharing her wellness tips in the book. (ANI)

