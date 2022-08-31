Kunal Kemmu announces directorial debut 'Madgaon Express' with Excel Entertainment

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 14:22 IST
Actor Kunal Kemmu on Wednesday announced his debut directorial feature ''Madgaon Express'', to be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Kemmu, who has also penned the script of the upcoming movie, shared the career update in a Twitter post on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. ''Ganpati Bappa moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can’t think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. ''A big thank you to Ritesh, Farhan and Rucha at excel entertainment for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With joined hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of ganpati Bappa,'' the actor tweeted.

Kemmu started his journey in the movies as a child actor before making his debut as a lead with 2005's ''Kalyug''. He has since featured in films like the ''Golmaal'' series, ''Go Goa Gone'' and ''Kalank'' as well as web series ''Abhay''.

