Prison School Season 2: Do enthusiasts need to wait?

It's been seven years since the Japanese manga series Prison School was launched, but the series is yet to get a green light for Prison School Season 2. Do fans need to wait longer?

Fans were pretty sure about the Prison School Season 2 renewal. The first season covered the first 12 episodes from the original manga, which consists of a total of 28 volumes with 277 chapters. Therefore, 200 more chapters are still left to create Prison School Season 2 or more seasons.

After the release of Prison School, director Tsutomu Mizushima was contacted via Twitter by Naoyuki Uchida, an author of mystery and horror novels, about Prison School Season 2. He commented, "Thanks for watching continuously since SHIROBAKO! I don't know about the 2nd season. I want to do it, but … (embarrassed face emoji)."

As the director told that he is willing to do the next installment of the anime series, fans are hoping to hear positive updates in 2022 regarding Prison School Season 2. But it seems unlikely that Prison School 2 would come to fruition. As of now, there are no updates on Prison School, so guessing a release date will be absurd.

Hiramoto launched Prison School in Kodansha's Young Magazine in February 2011 and ended it in December 2017. Now, writer Akira Hiramoto is busy with new manga for Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine that was started in March 2022.

Prison School focuses on the problems and issues of five boys in a girl's school. They got admission to one of the strictest girl's academies in Tokyo after the school authority had decided to admit boys into their system.

Kiyoshi Fujino, a newly admitted boy, discovered that he and his four friends Takehito Morokuzu, Shingo Wakamoto, Jōji Nezu, and Reiji Andō are the only male students among 1000 girls in the institute.

They receive a final warning as they were caught doing voyeurism in the school's bathing area. If Prison School Season 2 ever happens in the future, it will likely show whether the boys can adjust to the school decorum.

The manga series acquired worldwide popularity and accumulated many positive critical reviews. Over 13 million copies of the series had been sold as of March 2018.

Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: The Croods: Family Tree Season 4: Release countdown starts! Get last minutes updates!