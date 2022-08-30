The Croods: Family Tree Season 4: Release countdown starts! Get last minutes updates!

The Croods is back in the form of 'The Croods: Family Tree' the prehistoric family drama of the 3D animated children's series. Children and big fans of The Croods lovers have again something to cheer about. Yes, DreamWorks' The Croods: Family Tree Season 4 is ready to launch on August 31, 2022. Here's everything you must know before watching the series tomorrow.

Why The Croods: Family Tree instead The Croods 3?

After the release of the sequel to the movie The Croods 2 (2013) in 2020, fans are eager to know whether there will be The Croods 3. The first movie, "The Croods: A New Age" launched in the first phase of 2013 brought massive success, while The Croods 2 grossed over 215 million dollars worldwide against its 65 million dollar budget and received generally positive reviews, with critics calling it "a decent-enough follow-up" and praising the cast.

While fans were impatient for knowing about The Croods 3, the DreamWorks franchise brings the television series The Croods: Family Tree which gives the continuation of the film's story in the series.

DreamWorks released The Croods: Family on September 23, 2021, on Hulu and Peacock. It became hugely successful and after running successfully for three seasons, the franchise is on the way to present The Croods: Family Tree Season 4. The second season and the third season premiered in April and June 2022, respectively.

The story has been taken from the first two films, "The Croods" and its sequel, "The Croods: A New Age." The series tells the story of two different pre-historic families, the Croods and the Betterman's. The story portrays how they live under the same roof.

Before the release of The Croods Family Tree Season 1, Todd Grimes said that the show "basically picks up right where the [second] film leaves off." He explained there are more stories to tell that the makers want to explore.

"We get to explore a little bit more of the relationships between all these individuals. Not just father and daughter or husband and wife. It's what happens when you pair off these different characters and see how their relationship builds," he added.

The Croods: Family Tree story so far?

The Croods: Family Tree starts after the events of the sequel, the Croods and Bettermans must learn to get along in the Bettermantreehouse.

The story reaches its climax when the parents left for a vacation while the kids started to enjoy life in the family treehouse. But the Punch Monkeys invade the treehouse and it's up to the kids to stop them before their parents get back. Season 3 stars Grug, Phil, and Guy form a new tribe against the Thunder Sisters through their teamwork.

When Eep discovers that she has been sleepwalking, she goes to find out how to stop it once and for all. To stop her, Guy and Thunk tell a scary story of Gorgwatch who doesn't really exist, but the story keeps both Eep and Dawn up all night. When Guy invents a skateboard, Eep and Dawn start to have fun by doing some tricks until the Punch-Monkeys try to mess with them. Phil turns his farm into a theme park to learn what fun is.

The third season ends with Eep and Dawn finding an egg and taking it in as their new pet. But when they discover that the egg is a dangerous creature, they travel together to bring the egg back to its family. The Croods: Family Tree season 4 will pick up right from there.

Watch the trailer here for The Croods: Family Tree Season 4

The Croods Family Tree Season 4

The first two episodes of The Croods Family Tree Season 4 is titled "The Big Shine" and "Ball in Cup."

DreamWorks defines the first episode as "when Grug overhears Thunk accidentally calling Phil 'Dad,' he tries to reconnect with Thunk by taking him to the natural spectacle known as 'Big Shine.'"

And in the second episode fans will see this: "When Phil invents a new game called ball-in-cup, everyone except Hope can't stop playing; just as Hope thinks she's rid the farm of the game, she finds herself addicted."

The Croods: Family Tree Season 4 cast

Tran reprises her role as Dawn, while A.J. Locascio reprises his role as Thunk from Dawn of the Croods in The Croods: Family Tree. Hopefully, both the voice artists will return in The Croods: Family Tree Season 3.

The other returning cast might include Amy Landecker as Ugga, Kiff Vanden Heuvel as Grug, Ally Dixon as Eep, Artemis Pebdani as Gran, Darin Brooks as Guy, Matthew Waterson as Phil, and Amy Rosoff as Hope. Mark Banker (from Go, Dog, Go!) and Todd Grimes (from The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) are working as executive producers and showrunners for the series.

The Croods Family Tree Season 4 will premiere on August 31, 2022, on Hulu and Peacock! Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the children's series.

