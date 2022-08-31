Kunal Kemmu to mark his directorial debut with Excel Entertainment's 'Madgaon Express'

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu is all set to mark his big directorial debut with Excel Entertainment's upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. Taking to Instagram, the 'Dhol' actor shared a poster of the film which he captioned, "Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head, I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing "Madgaon Express".#Madgaonexpress.."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch6tRUtqQOj/ Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the official announcement of the star cast of the film is still awaited.

Soon after Kunal shared the news of his directorial debut, b-town celebs wished the actor on his new journey as a director. Meanwhile, Kunal was last seen in a comedy film 'Lootcase' which streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and gathered decent responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming web series 'Gulkanda Tales' alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Patralekhaa. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

