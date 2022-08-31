Netflix Bridgerton Season 3: Charithra Chandran’s Edwina is not returning!

The popular historical-romance drama Bridgerton is returning with Season 3. Fans are eagerly waiting for the third season after the jaw-dropping Season 2 ends with cliffhangers. This time Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) will be the center of the series. Bridgerton Season 3 will show Penelope and Colin's love story.

Several Season 2 actors are returning in Bridgerton Season 3. This includes Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington Simone Ashley as Kate Smarma, fans predict the return of Kate's sister Edwina Sharma.

But, Charithra Chandran is not returning as Edwina Sharma. Chandran recently announced that she would not be returning as Edwina in Bridgerton season 3. She said to Indian Express, "No, I'm not on set for season 3." But the actor went on to reveal that she is currently working on another project: "I'm doing another film. It hasn't been announced yet. It's really exciting!"

Chandran stars in a TV series of shorts titled, The Parables Retold. She will also star in the upcoming series Pillow Talk and the short, Good Intentions. In Bridgerton Season 2, Edwina has been described as the season's diamond. She has drawn the eye of several suitors. Anthony who is seeking a wife meets Kate Sharma and decides to marry her. But after meeting Kate's sister Edwina, he changes his decision. They both were engaged but later she decides that she cannot marry him. Edwina clears all the confusion. Kate and Anthony are now a wedding couple. The story of Bridgerton Season 2 ends here.

Bridgerton is set against the backdrop of the Regency era. The eight close-knit siblings of the noble and powerful Bridgerton family – Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth – navigate London high society in search of love, surrounded by friends and rivals alike.

Bridgerton Season 1 and Season 2 followed the first two novels of author Julia Quinns book series. The First season focused on Daphne Bridgerton's (played by Phoebe Dynevor) love story with Simon (Rege-Page Jean), while Season 2 revolved around Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathon Bailey) romance with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Penelope and Colins love story is the subject of the fourth book in Quinns series. The third book features the story of Benedict Bridgerton. Bridgerton Season 3 will follow the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). In April 2021, the series was renewed for a third and fourth season.

As of now the release date for Bridgerton Season 3 is yet to be announced. Back in July, it was confirmed that the ShondaRhimes regency drama had begun production on the third season, with their official Instagram account sharing a video of the cast members holding up three fingers to mark season 3 as they appeared on set. With that in mind, the 2023 release could be an educational guess for Bridgerton Season 3 on Netflix.

