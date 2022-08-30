Never Have I Ever Season 4 updates: Everything we know so far

The story of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is returning in the form of Never Have I Ever Season 4 on Netflix in 2023. Seasons 3 and 4 were renewed together, and Never Have I Ever Season 3 was launched in August 2022. The coming-of-age comedy sitcom based on teen romance series won millions of hearts throughout the globe. The production for Never Have I Ever season 4 was officially wrapped up, but fans are disheartened to know that the fourth season will be the end of the show.

Hopefully, Never Have I Ever Season 4 will give a definite ending to the series and resolve all cliffhangers from previous seasons.

In a note posted to her social media, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan thanked the audience and assured to give a promising series finale. "I am so proud of us all and everything this show has accomplished....Let's do this one more time, yeah?"

While talking about Never Have I Ever Season 4, co-creator Mindy Kaling explained why it's not possible to extend the show after Season 4.

She said, "Unfortunately, young people grow up and you can't be 17 forever. I'm really happy with where we ended with the stories and with the characters' growth. It was a very emotional finale. I truly love this world and what the actors brought to these characters. It made it one of the best creative experiences of my life."

When Season 3 and Season 4 were announced (via Deadline) Netflix Head of Global TV BelaBajaria said, "We are thrilled to have two more seasons of Never Have I Ever. It's everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply – about a young, Indian-American girl – hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone."

"We're eternally grateful to [co-creators] Mindy [Kaling] and Lang [Fisher], and the wildly talented cast. And we can't wait for everyone to see the final two seasons."

President of Universal Television Erin Underhill added: "Four seasons of Never Have I Ever is truly exciting and a little bittersweet because, as a loyal fan, I'd love Devi's journey to go on forever. But just like high school, all great things must come to an end.

We can't wait to experience all of the messiness, the LOLs and the tears that will surely unfold in Devi's senior year."

Netflix's Never Have I Ever follows Devi, a 15-year-old Indian-American Tamil girl from Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. After her father Mohan dies suddenly, Devi loses the sensation in her legs due to the psychological trauma of the event, and she is unable to walk for three months.

But one day, she miraculously recovers and stands on her legs in an attempt to see her crush Paxton Hall-Yoshida.

The following year, she tries to deal with her grief, her identity and her school life. Besides, she also struggles with her relationship with her mother Nalini. Devi also has to deal with her feelings for Paxton and Ben, after she cheats on both of them. Adding to the mix is a new entrant in school, Aneesa Qureshi. The series follows Devi's daily chronicles, dealing with all of this.

Speaking on Never Have I Ever Season 4, Kaling said he is always with the character Devi who lost her father in Season 1 as he lost his mom to cancer in 2012.

"It's the same way I feel about my mum. I always am experiencing her loss. But the way I'm experiencing her loss now, the focus changes as it gets further and further away. I can now remember, not as much the times when she was sick and dying, but the lessons I learned from her when she was young and healthy."

Meanwhile, hinting at the plot, Jaren Lewison teased to Radio Times that he thinks "season 4 is the best" yet.

He said: "You know, I want to tell you everything but I think I'd get in trouble. However, I will say that genuinely – I say this every time – but I think each season just gets better and better and better."

He added that he thinks the new season is so strong because "it is our final season and the writers knew that" meaning they were able "to craft what is like the perfect send-off".

He continued: "For me, as a fan of the show and as someone who gets to work with such amazing people every day, in creating it and collaborating and like diving into the show, I don't think that for me there was anything left to be desired."

Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Poorna Jagannathan and Ben Norris are returning in their respective roles. But Anirudh Pisharody, who played Devi's new boyfriend Des in season 3 will not be returning in the final chapter, reported People.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 is streaming now on Netflix. Season 4 will be released in 2023.