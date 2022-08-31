Nashik citizens welcome Lord Ganesh with fanfare

The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began amid enthusiasm in temple town Nashik like the rest of Maharashtra with household and big idols being consecrated on the first day. As the festival is celebrated sans COVID-19 curbs after a gap of two years, people thronged markets to purchase decorative materials to welcome the God of wisdom and knowledge.

Many mandals installed Ganesh idols in pandals after taking out processions. Police are maintaining a strict vigil to avoid any untoward incident. The enthusiastic slogans of ''Ganpati Bappa Morya'' rend the air as people welcomed Lord Ganesh into their houses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)