Mistry cared deeply about sustaining Tata group values: Mukund Rajan

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 20:09 IST
Mukund Rajan, who worked closely with Cyrus Mistry, on Sunday said his former boss' death in a car accident is a huge loss for the corporate world.

''He cared deeply about sustaining the values the (Tata) Group stood for, and set a great example of hard work and responsibility for every member of his team,'' Rajan, who was the brand custodian and member of the group executive council (GEC) under Mistry, told PTI.

Rajan said Mistry, who donned the mantle of chairmanship at the age of 44 in 2012, was very young but slipped into the giant shoes of his predecessor Ratan Tata with “felicity and grace”.

Mistry was described as “an inspiring leader, and a kind and considerate human being” by Rajan, who had worked under Ratan Tata.

''His untimely demise is a huge loss for the corporate world,” Rajan, who began an entrepreneurial journey after leaving the Tata group in 2018, said.

