Purab Kohli spills beans about his character in 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach'

As Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach' series is back with season 3, the actor Purab Kohli spilled beans about his character Neeraj in it and how he brought his creative side to the show. Madhav Mishra, silver medalist, LLB is back with his toughest case because seedha ya simple inke syllabus mein hai hi nahi! The fan-favourite and critically acclaimed show is back with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder - her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. Hotstar Specials' Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios.

With wit and humour by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera. As the series makes heads turn with its riveting story on Disney+ Hotstar, Purab Kohli who played a role of grieving father on the show, shared his creative process.

Purab said, "Most of my prep for a role comes from the script and understanding the emotional graph of the character I am playing. Bringing the emotional arc of the character to screen is my job. To do this, one has to dig into one's life experiences. In Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, we see some fabulous writing so it makes my job as an actor easy. My character Neeraj feels all these intense emotions where he is torn between the loss of his daughter and his rocky relationship with his wife and son. Those are not easy to portray or even grasp but am glad to have had Rohan Sippy by my side every step of the creative process." In the latest season of the award-winning Criminal Justice franchise, Madhav Mishra struggles to put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client as the stakes get higher and riskier.

The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 26, 2022. (ANI)

