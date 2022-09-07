Left Menu

Louise Miss Lou Bennett-Coverley: Google doodle celebrates 103rd Birthday of Jamaica’s cultural icon

Google doodle celebrates 103rd Birthday of Louise “Miss Lou” Bennett-Coverley the Jamaican poet, folklorist, writer, and educator. Image Credit: Google doodles
Happy Birthday, Miss Lou!

Today Google doodle celebrates 103rd Birthday of Louise "Miss Lou" Bennett-Coverley the Jamaican poet, folklorist, writer, and educator. She is known by many Jamaicans as "Miss Lou," Bennett's social commentary and sense of humor made her a popular personality in the country. Today's Doodle, illustrated by Jamaican guest artist Robyn Smith.

Bennett Coverley was born on September 7, 1919, in Kingston, Jamaica. She developed a passion for literature and Jamaican folklore in school and began writing poetry. Fascinated by her native language, Bennett wrote in the local dialect. Her first public appearance was her recital of a poem in Jamaican patois at a concert.

Soon, Bennett Coverley was given a weekly column in The Gleaner, the island's newspaper at the time, though they originally rejected Bennett's poems. The majority of Jamaicans speak patois, but critics denounced it as an inferior and improper language. Her column, which captured the experiences of Jamaicans in their own language, gained support across the country.

In 1942, Miss Lou published her first book of poetry, Dialect Verses. It earned her a British Council scholarship to attend the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. As the school's first Black student, Bennett worked for the British Broadcasting Commission (BBC) where she hosted the radio program Caribbean Carnival. After completing her degree, she hosted other programs like West Indian Guest Night and acted in theater companies.

Returning to Jamaica in 1956, Miss Lou worked as a Drama Officer and later Director of the Jamaica Social Welfare Commission. On behalf of the commission, she moved around the country to train village instructors and regional officers with workshops like playmaking, improvisation and mime. She gave lectures on Jamaican folklore in the United States and England. Bennett also hosted radio programs like Laugh with Louise and Miss Lou's Views, and Ring Ding, a beloved Saturday morning children's TV show airing on Jamaica Broadcasting Commission (JBC).

In 1998, the Jamaican government appointed Bennett as the country's Cultural Ambassador at Large. She was also inducted into the Order of Merit by Queen Elizabeth II. Bennett was a champion of her country's language and culture, inspiring Jamaicans to take pride in both.

